New video shows AAP leader Satyendar Jain eating food inside jail; mulling legal options, says lawyer

A new video emerged on Wednesday, showing jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain eating food in jail, prompting his lawyer, to say that they are considering legal options. “We will bring this video to the notice of the judge. We will surely do something about this today,” the lawyer told The Indian Express, adding that AAP leaders have seen the video.

The new video comes a day after another leaked video was at the centre of a court hearing — of Jain ‘getting massage’ in jail. According to the time and date stamp on the videos, one was recorded on September 13 and the other on October 1.

On Tuesday, while Jain’s lawyer took exception to the leak of the first video, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed they were not behind it. Jain’s lawyers had moved court against the video leak and had said that the ED was defaming him.

They also told the court that Tihar jail authorities were not providing him with a special diet during a religious fast for the past 12 days and that Jain had lost 28 kg since his incarceration. Jain’s application regarding his special diet will be heard on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ED’s lawyers had told the court: “There is not a single leak from the ED. We are concerned with an impartial investigation. We ensure that nothing is leaked or there is dereliction of court order. Only two people have the pen drive (containing the video). We had it for 14 days. The moment they (Jain’s lawyers) got the copy, one day later there was a leak.”

Jain’s legal team, however, said that the reply to their application was leaked to the media. “The reply to the application has first been leaked to the media. Everything is playing on all national channels. This has been leaked by Jain? Either he is a magician and gets everything ED has. They can say anything they want, they can circumvent what is visible and negate everything just because they are ED. Therefore, every single minute or delay is prejudicing the accused in this case. Kindly pass an order,” senior advocate Rahul Mehra had told the court.