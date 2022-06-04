Delhi HC stays trial court order allowing Satyendar Jain to have lawyer present during interrogation

The Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the trial court direction permitting a lawyer to remain present, at a distance, during the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) interrogation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, who was remanded to the central agency’s custody on May 31 till June 9 in a money laundering case.

“Since there is no apprehension [of threat or coercion] raised in the present matter, hence as a matter of right such direction ought not to have been given in the recording of statement,” said Justice Yogesh Khanna in the order.

The court also said that the entire recording of the statement is being videographed and audiographed which would dispel the apprehension of any coercion or threat to Jain.

The court had reserved the order on Friday.

Allowing a prayer made by Jain’s counsel on Tuesday, the Special Judge of Rouse Avenue Court in the remand order said that, “it is directed that during the time of enquiry/interrogation from the accused, one advocate of the accused shall be allowed to remain present at a safe distance where from he can see the accused but not hear him”. The prayer had been “vehemently” opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the ED before the trial court.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, on Friday argued before the Delhi High Court that the permission granted by the trial court was contrary to various Supreme Court decisions and told the bench that the audio-video recording of the interrogation is being done.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Jain, had described ED’s petition as an “extraordinary case”, saying that the prosecution has filed the petition despite the law being 100 per cent against them. “It makes out the animus of prosecution [against Jain],” said Singhvi.

Arguing that the courts in various decisions have evolved a system where the interrogation takes place at an inaudible but visible distance, Singhvi said that the prosecution has shown the “affection” – referring to the filing of the petition – only because Jain belongs to a particular party. Singhvi also said that the Supreme Court has consistently allowed a system where the lawyer is available at a distance but prosecution was terming them mere orders.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 in an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) registered by it on the basis of a case registered by CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through five companies allegedly linked to him. ED’s case is that Jain acquired assets from 2015 to 2017, which were “disproportionate to his known sources of income”. Jain’s counsel argued that his role in the companies was in a consultative capacity and he was given shares in the companies for his services.