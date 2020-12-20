Satyendar Jain holds review meeting with Delhi Jal Board

Satyendar Jain instructed DJB to tap the Supplementary Drain at Rohini and treat the wastewater at the sewage treatment plant in the area. (file)

Water minister Satyendar Jain Saturday directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to install ozone-based units to treat high ammonia levels at two water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi on a priority basis.

The two treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad are severely affected when the ammonia concentration rises in the Yamuna, a DJB statement said.

At present, the DJB can treat 0.9 ppm of ammonia, however, it has reached up to 3ppm multiple times earlier this year against the safe limit of 0.5ppm. After installation of ozone units, ammonia level upto 4ppm could be treated, a DJB official said.

“At present WTPs can treat low dose of ammonia contamination but in the recent past it is seen that huge quantity of ammonia is dumped into river by Haryana due to which WTPs have to be shut down,” a DJB statement said.

In a review meeting on Saturday, Jain also discussed various other projects of the DJB.

He directed officials to increase water production capacity at Haiderpur WTP by utilising 16 MGD of waste water produced during water treatment — in washing sand filters and other processes — and add it to the clean water network after further treatment, a DJB official said.

“This intervention will save Rs 88 crores from DJB budget. Similar augmentation will be done at Dwarka WTP, Nangloi WTP and Okhla WTP by DJB in future,” the DJB statement added.

The minister also instructed DJB to tap the Supplementary Drain at Rohini and treat the wastewater at the sewage treatment plant in the area.

Jain also instructed DJB to ensure all STPs meet new discharge parameters. The DJB also plans to rejuvenate 4km Shahdara link drain that carries wastewater from the East Delhi area.

The waste water will be sent to Chilla STP for treatment and the drain will be filled with treated water, which will be used for recharging ground water. “Drain will also be developed into public space with component like landscaping, walkways and eco-sensitve plantation. The project will be completed by December 2022,” the statement added.

