Satyendar Jain declares Rs 1 crore compensation for family of doctor who died of Covid

Health Minister Satyendar Jain Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Two days after a contractual doctor with the Delhi government, who was on Covid duty, succumbed to the virus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain announced that his family will receive Rs 1 crore as compensation.

Dr Javed Ali, who is survived by his wife and their two children, joined Delhi government’s National Health Mission in 2011. Since March, he was on duty at a quarantine centre, a Covid care centre, and at a sero surveillance centre, before getting infected in June. He died on Monday.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that the cost of Dr Ali’s treatment at a private hospital was borne by his family at first.

On Wednesday, Jain tweeted, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will be given Corona Warrior status. Delhi govt will give Rs 1 cr compensation to the family.” Dr Javed’s wife, Dr Heena, said that she was “touched by the gesture”.

On Wednesday, four members of the NHM Doctors’ Welfare Association met Jain with a set of demands for NHM doctors.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of healthcare worker Charan Singh, who succumbed to the virus on May 30, and gave them Rs 1 crore compensation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd