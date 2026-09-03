Ex-minister Satyendar Jain gets bail in Delhi Jal Board-linked corruption case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail by a Delhi court in the alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).
A detailed order is awaited.
Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, and four others were arrested in connection with the case on August 18.
The case
The ACB’s probe focused on a specific contract to upgrade Delhi’s STPs in 2022 when Jain was Water Minister.
Story continues below this ad
It claimed the tender conditions and the scope of work were changed to increase the cost and benefit the company that won the contract. It also claimed money was routed through intermediaries allegedly linked to Jain and Rai; the latter has been accused of taking bribes worth Rs 1.5 crore.
The ACB claimed the tendering process was allegedly manipulated to restrict competition and favour Euroteck Environment (EEPL), which was eventually awarded the contract to upgrade and augment five STPs in Nilothi, Najafgarh, Narela and Kondli between 2021 and 2022.
The ACB probe also claimed that augmentation costs were included in the project that was meant to upgrade some STPs.
Upgradation improves the quality of treatment, while augmentation increases an STP’s capacity to process larger volumes of wastewater.
Story continues below this ad
The ACB also alleged that Jain altered the technical proposal for augmentation of the Rohini STP from 15 MGD to 25 MGD, and that he “approved the enhancement” without any “technical recommendation or feasibility study”.
It claimed that the Rohini and Narela STPs were included in the project while Okhla Phase V STP was excluded, which allegedly resulted in an estimated cost escalation of approximately Rs 123 crore.
Terming Jain’s decisions “arbitrary”, the ACB said they were “taken without adequate technical justification”.
The four others arrested in the case are DJB’s former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava; proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises Nagendra Yadav; owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd Raj Kumar Kurra; and proprietor of M/s Srijanhar Pankaj Verma.
Verma was Jain’s neighbour, as per the ACB.
Story continues below this ad
The other accused are in custody and their bail pleas are pending before the court.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More