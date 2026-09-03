Ex-minister Satyendar Jain gets bail in Delhi Jal Board-linked corruption case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail by a Delhi court in the alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

A detailed order is awaited.

Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, and four others were arrested in connection with the case on August 18.

The case

The ACB’s probe focused on a specific contract to upgrade Delhi’s STPs in 2022 when Jain was Water Minister.

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It claimed the tender conditions and the scope of work were changed to increase the cost and benefit the company that won the contract. It also claimed money was routed through intermediaries allegedly linked to Jain and Rai; the latter has been accused of taking bribes worth Rs 1.5 crore.