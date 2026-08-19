Satyendar Jain arrested: What probe into ‘sewage plant tender fraud’ has found

According to sources, the ACB found that Jain held his first meeting with Kurra at his office in August 2021 regarding the deal. (File Photo)

The probe into the alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam involving former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has uncovered key findings:

-One, the tender for upgrading five STPs was allegedly manipulated: it included the cost of augmentation (increasing their capacity), even though the plants were supposed to undergo only upgradation. This ‘benefitted’ the firm providing the technology.

-Two, financial transactions were made to intermediaries allegedly linked to Jain, The Indian Express has learnt.

Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the case on Tuesday.