Satyendar Jain arrested: What probe into ‘sewage plant tender fraud’ has found

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The probe into the alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam involving former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has uncovered key findings:
-One, the tender for upgrading five STPs was allegedly manipulated: it included the cost of augmentation (increasing their capacity), even though the plants were supposed to undergo only upgradation. This ‘benefitted’ the firm providing the technology.
-Two, financial transactions were made to intermediaries allegedly linked to Jain, The Indian Express has learnt.
Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the case on Tuesday.
According to ACB sources, its probe centres on a specific contract to upgrade Delhi’s sewage treatment plants in 2022 when Jain held the post of Water Minister. Investigators alleged that the scope of the work was expanded in a way that increased its cost and benefited the company that won the contract.
Sources further alleged that money was routed through intermediaries linked to Jain and Rai. Sources said the ACB has allegedly traced about Rs 16 crore and found messages and documents that it said shed light on how the tender process was handled.
Rai has been accused of taking bribes worth Rs 1.5 crore, according to the agency.
The others arrested are: DJB’s former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava; proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises Nagendra Yadav; owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd Raj Kumar Kurra; and proprietor of M/s Srijanhar Pankaj Verma. The firms have been linked to alleged manipulation of tenders.
ACB sources said the work to upgrade and augment 10 STPs in four packages was to be carried out between 2021 and 2022. Eurotek was awarded the contract after alleged manipulation of the tendering process.
The company was supposed to upgrade and augment five STPs each across four operational packages located in Nilothi, Najafgarh, Narela and Kondli.
“During the probe, it was found that the cost of augmentation was included for the STPs where only upgradation was to be carried out. This directly benefited the company providing the technology,” a source said.
Upgradation improves the quality of treatment, while augmentation increases an STP’s capacity to process larger volumes of wastewater. Both involve the use of technology, manpower and equipment.
According to sources, the ACB found that Jain held his first meeting with Kurra at his office in August 2021 regarding the deal. This was followed by a process to allegedly award the tender to Kurra with help from the other four accused.
According to ACB sources, they have so far traced a money trail of around Rs 16 crore involving cash transactions and bank transfers through companies owned by Nagendra Yadav and Pankaj Verma. These allegedly involved intermediaries known to Jain and Rai.
The ACB on Tuesday said that Rai had received bribes amounting to Rs 1.52 crore in his own and his relatives’ bank accounts through banking channels linked to a company owned by Nagendra Yadav. The money was also allegedly used to purchase immovable properties, it said.
The ACB probe also found that the Central Pollution Control Board’s norms for effluent discharge from the STPs were allegedly diluted, sources said.
Electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were seized from the accused and sent for forensic examination. Chats, as well as tender-related documents and communications sharing restrictive tender conditions, were allegedly found on these devices.
The exchanges date back to 2021 and 2022.
A case under charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy was registered in 2024, following which the probe continued. Officials said more government officials and private individuals could be arrested in the coming days.
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