Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in ‘money laundering case’

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier in April, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Satyendar Jain and his relatives. The attachments have been made in connection with a case of money laundering the agency is probing against the minister.

The ED case is based on a 2017 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED had only recently summoned Jain for questioning in the case before questioning him in 2018.

The CBI complaint had said Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. The agency had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of corruption. The CBI has also questioned him in the case earlier.