Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital, tests negative

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had developed fever and low oxygen levels (File photo) Health Minister Satyendar Jain had developed fever and low oxygen levels (File photo)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised on Monday night after he developed breathlessness, fever and a drop in oxygen levels. He has tested negative for Covid-19. Doctors said Jain will be tested for Covid again on Wednesday.

The minister was admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and was tested there.

Doctors said his condition is stable. Earlier in the day, Jain (55) tweeted to inform that he had been admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated Covid facility.

“He was brought to the hospital late night. A Covid test was done and he tested negative,” a senior official at the hospital said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “You have been serving the people day and night, 24×7, without thinking about your health. Take care and get well soon.” Last week, Kejriwal also tested negative for Covid, after developing fever and a cough.

