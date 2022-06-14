‘Is this the way to treat members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha?’: MP Adhir as Delhi Police detain him, Baghel, Surjewala

On the second day of their ‘Satyagraha’ march from AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, hundreds of Congress leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, and members were detained by the Delhi Police for illegal assembly and violating police orders.

The senior Congress leaders were detained outside the AICC office. They were marching to support senior leader Rahul Gandhi as he was heading towards the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with the National Herald case.

The Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the protest and also imposed Section 144 CrPC in the area.

Sagarpreet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order), on Monday said a total of 459 Congress leaders and members were detained. Sagarpreet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order), on Monday said a total of 459 Congress leaders and members were detained.

All the leaders and party members, including women, were picked up, dragged and pushed into buses and police vehicles.

Talking about Congress leaders being detained twice in two days, Surjewala said, “Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party scared of Gandhi and Congress? We are only protesting against the case because it has no merit and Gandhi is being targeted. We have been facing harassment and assault for hours. The police keep pushing us and will leave us at the stations.”

Chief minister Baghel was escorted to his vehicle after his security officers got into a scuffle with policemen. The vehicle was then taken to the police station. Before his detention, Chowdhury said, “We are being pushed and women are being manhandled. Is this the way to treat members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha? I am sure the ED case will fall apart. Gandhi has nothing to hide. He will emerge victorious. We are here as it’s our duty, both political and moral, to support a leader.”

A senior police officer said all detainees were taken to Mandir Marg and Tughlaq Road police stations and will be released soon.

“We had warned Congress party leaders and workers about the detentions. However, they continued creating ruckus and obstructed police in their duty. Some of them were resisting being detained and even pushed our officers,” said the officer.

“We had allowed entry of 100 senior Congress members for the rally. Adequate arrangement was made in view of the apprehension that a huge gathering of the party leaders/workers may disturb the security and safety of the VIPs, ED officers, the general public, etc. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area since May 24. AICC secretary had assured that the gathering will not accompany the VIP to the ED office but as soon as Rahul Gandhi left Akbar Road, many Congress leaders, along with workers, started walking with him,” he said.

Delhi Police and Hooda denied allegations of manhandling and assault by policemen. “All women workers/functionaries were released…There were a few complaints at the Tughlaq Road police station but no such incident (of violence) took place. If there are allegations of some manhandling, the same will diligently be looked into for appropriate action,” added Hooda.