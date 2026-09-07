‘No guarantee for life here’: After Delhi hostel collapse, students leave

A day after a private hostel building collapsed in Delhi, Anushri, a Delhi University student from Varanasi, packed up a grey suitcase, leaving her rented place meters away from the collapsed building and decided to leave the city.

“My parents told me to come back for a little bit till the situation here is managed,” she said. “I am scared; I am thinking of shifting somewhere else because there is no guarantee for life here. I pay Rs.9500 in rent, but seeing this (the collapse), my parents are calling me back home.”

On Sunday afternoon, Satya Niketan, a five-storey building that housed the private hostel collapsed opposite Sri Venkateswara College in Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi. Seven persons have died, several are feared to be trapped inside and 11 have been pulled out and admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.