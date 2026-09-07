50-year-old building, 7 killed, many lapses: What we know of Delhi building collapse

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A five-storey building housing a private hostel collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon, killing at least seven people and leaving others injured. Search and rescue operations continued for a second day on Monday.
Here’s what we know so far:
The death toll in the building collapse in Southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan at has risen to seven on Monday. Five people were reported dead on Sunday, while others were in critical condition.
A total of twelve people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building, of which seven have died. The search operation continued on Monday amid fears that more people could still be trapped. The patients were admitted to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre, according to AIIMS authorities.
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the building owner, Hari Ram. A lookout notice have also been issued to nab him. Police have also booked Ram and others at the South Campus police station on charges including culpable homicide, negligence in the upkeep of a structure and endangering the safety of others.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the resignation of the MCD commissioner over the hostel building collapse. Around 150-200 ABVP members gathered at the MCD headquarters on Sunday, alleging failure on the part of the civic body. According to police, protesters entered the civic centre and protested outside the main building, raising slogans and demanding accountability. Some protesters vandalised parts of the MCD office and entered the main building, which led to a confrontation between the protesters and police personnel.
The five-storey building near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed around 1.30 pm Sunday during repair work on the ground floor. Sources said excavation was being carried out in the basement. Investigators are probing whether the work compromised the building’s foundation.
The 50-year building was built in the late 1990s on a 55-square-yard plot, and it was gradually converted into a paying guest (PG) accommodation. Police are also examining whether the facility was being run in accordance with regulations, sources said. Locals said the building had visible cracks before the collapse. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it had received no formal complaint about the structure. The building, identified by the civic body as P-14, had a basement and four floors above ground.
The MCD has given the owner of property No. 13 three days to demolish the structure, saying it is a threat to residents, passersby and neighbouring buildings. Reacting to the collapse, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said all illegal structures exceeding four floors would be sealed immediately and officials found responsible would be dismissed. The orders will come into effect immediately.
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