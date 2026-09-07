50-year-old building, 7 killed, many lapses: What we know of Delhi building collapse

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The 50-year building was built in the late 1990s on a 55-square-yard plot, and it was gradually converted into a paying guest (PG) accommodation. Police are also examining whether the facility was being run in accordance with regulations, sources said. Locals said the building had visible cracks before the collapse. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it had received no formal complaint about the structure. The building, identified by the civic body as P-14, had a basement and four floors above ground.