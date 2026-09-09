ACs, beds tossed from rooftops as MCD readies Satya Niketan buildings for demolition

Before the demolition started, workers were seen tossing belongings such as tables, air coolers and others from the rooftops of buildings in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, almirahs and beds came crashing down from the upper floors of buildings in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Wednesday, as workers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cleared out belongings from structures marked for demolition.

The action came after a five-storey hostel in the locality collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people — five of them Delhi University (DU) students.

The workers used crowbars and sledgehammers to break through weak walls and railings. No bulldozer was brought to the area.

Around 50 MCD officials also went door to door, asking residents of 10-15 structures to vacate. They checked whether they lived in a PG or owned the flat, how many people were staying in each room, and whether construction on their floor was authorised.