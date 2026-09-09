ACs, beds tossed from rooftops as MCD readies Satya Niketan buildings for demolition
After Sunday’s collapse killed seven people, including five DU students, MCD officials asked residents of 10-15 nearby structures to vacate as buildings were cleared for demolition, prompting students to pack up and leave their PGs.
Before the demolition started, workers were seen tossing belongings such as tables, air coolers and others from the rooftops of buildings in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, almirahs and beds came crashing down from the upper floors of buildings in South Delhi’s Satya Niketanon Wednesday, as workers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cleared out belongings from structures marked for demolition.
The workers used crowbars and sledgehammers to break through weak walls and railings. No bulldozer was brought to the area.
Around 50 MCD officials also went door to door, asking residents of 10-15 structures to vacate. They checked whether they lived in a PG or owned the flat, how many people were staying in each room, and whether construction on their floor was authorised.
The lane where the hostel once stood has been cordoned off and is now almost deserted.
Nitish, 42, who runs a shop nearby, watched the appliances come down one after another. “ACs worth Rs 50,000 are being thrown like paper… Why are they throwing expensive things from the top floor? They could just bring them down and let people use them,” he said.
Students vacate their PGs in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Wednesday. (Special Arrangement)
“MCD officials are going around asking who lives where — whether it’s a PG, how many are staying inside, whether the floor itself is even legal,” added Sridharan.
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‘Can’t live with the fear of death’
As the MCD action continued, students streamed out of their PGs. For many, the collapse has uprooted their lives.
Pranav, a third-year student at Aryabhatta College who lived in a PG two lanes away on Fourth Street, loaded blue polybags stuffed with his clothes, photo frames, black-and-white jholas lined with his books, and trolleys in an e-rickshaw. He was going to his aunt’s place in RK Puram.
“I am leaving Satya Niketan, I cannot live with the constant fear of dying. Last night, every time I heard a loud noise, I thought my building was going to fall. My aunt’s house is relatively sturdy and newly built.”
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MCD officials conducted a door-to-door survey in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
He added, “I participated in a candle march yesterday in my college against the university’s silence and apathy on the incident. They do not have hostels to accommodate more than 2 lakh students enrolled at DU, and the hostel capacity is around 7,000. Who is responsible for this incident? Who is accountable, the MCD, the government, or the college authorities? Thousands of students are still living in these poorly constructed buildings.”
Aarti, a statistics student from Sri Venkateswara College, was going to pack her things and leave her PG. She paid Rs 21,000 for a single room, electricity not included.
“The building was so fragile, it felt like it would fall any day. I had applied for the hostel last month, and officials told me that I was on the waiting list,” she said.
“My parents want me to shift to Malviya Nagar now, so I’ve asked my PG owner for my deposit — Rs 52,000 rupees including the brokerage charge — back, but they’ve refused.”
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Aarti said all her belongings were still in her room. I’ll pack as much as I can and leave. I will go to a friend’s place temporarily.”
Sridharan K, a student at Motilal Nehru College who lived two buildings away, was among those asked to leave. “MCD officials asked me to vacate my flat. I could only take one bag with my books and clothes. Most of my important things — my documents, clothes, washing machine, toaster— are still up there,” he said.
“We were told our things would be handed back to us. But I heard they’re throwing appliances and belongings off the rooftop instead.”
Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University.
Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy.
In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report.
His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More