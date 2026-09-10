Satya Niketan collapse: LG approves committee to address shortage of student accommodations in Delhi

The committee will look at ways to encourage universities and educational institutions to provide safe, affordable and regulated hostel facilities.

Days after a building in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan that was being run as a hostel collapsed, killing seven people, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to examine the shortage and safety of accommodations available for students across the Capital. The move is also aimed at creating a centralised database of student accommodations besides enabling students living in such facilities to report their concerns.

The 18-member committee, headed by Education Minister Ashish Sood, will assess the gap between demand for student hostels and available accommodation, and examine the possibility of using vacant or under-utilised properties of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other government agencies for student housing.