Since Satya Niketan collapse, 596 properties razed, 190 sealed over violations: Delhi Corporation

At least 596 properties have been razed, 190 have been sealed and over 200 show-cause notices and nearly 100 demolition orders have been issued so far amid a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) crackdown after a five-storey building collapsed in Southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven persons.

In an official statement on Saturday, the civic body said, “The MCD continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and building bye-laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.”

The enforcement drive follows a citywide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations, which revealed widespread gaps in building approvals and safety clearances.

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According to the MCD’s recent submissions before the Delhi High Court, the civic body identified 2,453 buildings in the Capital being used as PG accommodations.

However, building plans or sanctioned plans could be traced for only 730 buildings. MCD officials told the court that some of the buildings are 50–60 years old and that ownership of several properties has changed hands multiple times, making it difficult to trace records.

The survey had earlier highlighted several other regulatory gaps. Of the 2,453 PG buildings, only 31, or 1.2%, had a No Objection Certificate from the Delhi Fire Service, while sanctioned building plans were available for only 729 buildings. Just eight buildings had structural stability certificates, according to the survey findings, as reported by The Indian Express earlier.

The latest MCD submission also stated that only four of the 2,453 PG buildings had been classified as “dangerous”. Separately, its survey of 3.99 lakh residential properties found more than 21,099 instances of commercial activity in residential areas, with around 30–40 properties sealed for such violations.

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The affidavit filed by the MCD before the High Court gave a closer picture of the situation in Satya Niketan. The civic body said it had conducted a detailed inspection of around 300 properties, of which 101 were being used as PG accommodation. Three of these buildings were declared dangerous and vacated after proceedings under the DMC Act. Their owners challenged the notices in the High Court, which, while staying the notices in separate proceedings, directed that no PG could operate from the properties until they were found structurally safe.

The affidavit further said 10 buildings were found vulnerable, with owners and occupants directed to undertake strengthening, renovation, and major repairs recommended in structural audit reports. Another 14 properties required minor repairs, according to the MCD.