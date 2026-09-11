Satya Niketan building crash : MCD conducts survey of PGs, marks 3 as dangerous

In Chandni Chowk, around 54 illegal shops operating from basements were sealed. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

After the Delhi High Court pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the Satya Niketan student hostel collapse that claimed seven lives, the civic body has surveyed around 1,355 PG buildings across the Capital in the last three days, marking three of them as visibly dangerous.

The three buildings marked dangerous fall under the civic body’s South Zone, housing 69 occupants, the same zone where the building, called Hostel Daze, collapsed on Sunday.

The civic body also suspended three engineers on Thursday for dereliction of duty and negligence in the discharge of their responsibilities regarding action against unauthorised construction.

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In an order issued on Monday by the MCD’s Additional Commissioner, officials were asked to survey the buildings and submit comprehensive reports by Thursday. The directive cited the Delhi High Court order, which had pulled up the MCD, stating that responsibility for the Satya Niketan building collapse extends to civic authorities as well.