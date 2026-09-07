Satya Niketan building collapse: PIL seeks independent probe, safety audit of Delhi PGs

Rescue underway a day after building collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court has sought an independent probe into Sunday’s building collapse at Satya Niketan that killed 7 people, including an examination of whether structural alterations weakened the five-storey building that housed a private hostel.

The PIL, filed by Delhi University law student Aniket Kumar Gupta, has also sought an immediate safety audit of private paying guest and hostel accommodations in Satya Niketan, arguing that the incident points to wider safety concerns in buildings housing thousands of students.

The PIL was listed for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.