PG operator, on the run since Delhi building collapse killed 7, surrenders

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Days after a five-storey building came crashing down in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing seven people, an absconding accused, who was operating the paying guest (PG) accommodation at the building, surrendered at the Patiala House Court on Friday, said police.
Identified as Shubham Tyagi, the accused had been operating the PG accommodation, called Hostel Daze, at the five-storey building along with other co-accused Sudhanshu Lovneesh, who was arrested from Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Tyagi had been on the run since Sunday after he learnt about the building collapse, said officers. On Friday, Tyagi reached the police station, where he offered to surrender. He was then taken to the court. He has been sent to two-day police custody.
Even as the accused had earlier reportedly claimed that he only contributed financially to the PG operation, investigators have found that the building was leased out last year to both Tyagi and his partner,
said sources.
The upper ground and first floors of the building were leased out to Lovneesh while the second and third floors were leased out to Tyagi, sources added.
Tyagi is the seventh person to be arrested in the case. Apart from Lovneesh, building owner Hariram, wife Urmila, their son Mahesh and labour contractor Saroj were arrested earlier this week.
As per the investigators, the building owner had permission to build only the first and second floor. Three additional floors were later added. Moreover, the ongoing construction work in the basement — which was allegedly started to address seepage issues, according to the owner – had weakened the structure.
The Indian Express reported on Friday that Lovneesh was warned by a labourer that the building may collapse hours before the incident. During the police questioning, Lovneesh had also claimed that he had warned Mahesh not to go ahead with the renovation work.
Lovneesh and Tyagi were in charge of installing the 16-bed facility with amenities, looking after maintenance, and overseeing the repair and construction work needed at the decades-old building. They ran similar units in other parts of the area too.
Lovneesh was the main person prospective tenants met when they came looking for rooms, sources in the police had earlier said.
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