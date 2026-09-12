PG operator, on the run since Delhi building collapse killed 7, surrenders

Days after a five-storey building came crashing down in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing seven people, an absconding accused, who was operating the paying guest (PG) accommodation at the building, surrendered at the Patiala House Court on Friday, said police.

Identified as Shubham Tyagi, the accused had been operating the PG accommodation, called Hostel Daze, at the five-storey building along with other co-accused Sudhanshu Lovneesh, who was arrested from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Tyagi had been on the run since Sunday after he learnt about the building collapse, said officers. On Friday, Tyagi reached the police station, where he offered to surrender. He was then taken to the court. He has been sent to two-day police custody.