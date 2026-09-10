Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD razes 58 buildings, orders issued for 31 more

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday carried out 34 demolition actions, sealed 17 properties, ordered four demolitions and issued 22 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 27 for sealing, as it intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and dangerous buildings across Delhi following the building collapse in Satya Niketan.
The action was carried out across all 12 zones as part of the civic body’s ongoing enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.
Since the Satya Niketan building collapse on Sunday, the MCD has demolished 58 buildings, sealed 24 properties, ordered 31 demolitions and issued 57 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 33 for sealing.
At six, Narela Zone recorded the highest number of demolition actions on Wednesday, followed by South and Central zones with five each. Keshavpuram Zone and Shahdara (North) recorded three demolition actions each, while Shahdara (South) recorded two. The West Zone saw two demolition actions, including one at Deep Enclave in Part II of Vikas Nagar.
In the City-SP zone, the MCD demolished portions of properties at Kucha Chelan and Bazar Sitaram, including unauthorised construction. Action was also taken against properties declared dangerous in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka.
In Keshavpuram, the MCD demolished four RCC (reinforced cement concrete) roof slab panels on the third floor and one panel on the first floor of a property in Rana Pratap Bagh. At Sardar Nagar in Model Town, three RCC slab panels were demolished.
Further, MCD sealed 17 properties on Wednesday. Four were sealed in Civil Lines, including Vardhman Mall, over violations related to misuse and unauthorised construction. Four properties in Prem Nagar and Kala Mahal in the City-SP zone were also sealed.
Between June 1 and September 9, MCD has demolished 1,053 properties, sealed 491, served show-cause notices to 2,316 and ordered 757 demolitions.
Meanwhile, the civic body is conducting a city-wide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations to create a database and identify buildings requiring further safety or enforcement action.
According to an official statement, 1,252 PG buildings housing nearly 24,000 occupants have been surveyed so far. The survey, set to be completed by September 10, has identified 39 buildings requiring minor repairs, nine requiring major repairs and three as dangerous. One of the three dangerous buildings has already been demolished.
The MCD is prioritising buildings considered vulnerable, particularly those with more than five storeys with RCC-framed structures or four storeys with load-bearing brick walls. The buildings are being categorised as “Visibly Safe”, “Visibly Repairable – Needs Minor Repairs”, “Visibly Repairable – Needs Major Repairs” and “Visibly Vulnerable/Dangerous”.
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