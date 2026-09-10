Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD razes 58 buildings, orders issued for 31 more

An MCD official conducts a door-to-door survey of PG accommodations in Satya Niketan on Wednesday. (Gajendra Yadav)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday carried out 34 demolition actions, sealed 17 properties, ordered four demolitions and issued 22 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 27 for sealing, as it intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and dangerous buildings across Delhi following the building collapse in Satya Niketan.

The action was carried out across all 12 zones as part of the civic body’s ongoing enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.

Since the Satya Niketan building collapse on Sunday, the MCD has demolished 58 buildings, sealed 24 properties, ordered 31 demolitions and issued 57 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 33 for sealing.