Saturday camps to resolve ration card-related grievances

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that starting May 1, ‘Jan Shikayat Samadhan Camps’ will be held every Saturday, from 9 am to 11 am, to resolve all ration card-related grievances of the people on the spot.
These camps will be conducted in the presence of assistant commissioners, Gupta said, adding that she will carry out surprise inspections at select camps to verify whether complaints are being addressed properly.
Officials were also asked to use these camps to raise awareness about the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme while Gupta proposed setting up a special committee to oversee the process to verify new beneficiaries. She directed that fresh applications be invited at the earliest so that no eligible person is left out.
Expressing displeasure over irregularities such as delays and unauthorised deductions in ration distribution, the CM directed that clear responsibility be fixed on both dealers and suppliers, with stringent action against those found guilty.
Further, Gupta instructed officials to roll out new smart ration cards featuring QR codes and upgraded digital capabilities to make the system more transparent and user-friendly. She also emphasised the need to standardise all 1,943 public distribution system (PDS) shops, directing that uniform information boards be installed, hygiene maintained and service quality improved.
In the high-level meeting, the CM also reviewed the progress of the scheme under which two free LPG cylinders are to be delivered to eligible households on the occasion of Holi and Diwali.
Noting that among the 15,47,595 eligible beneficiaries, 12,39,465 are currently availing the scheme, Gupta directed that all remaining eligible families be covered by Diwali.
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