Saturday camps to resolve ration card-related grievances

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacts with patients during an inspection at Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that starting May 1, ‘Jan Shikayat Samadhan Camps’ will be held every Saturday, from 9 am to 11 am, to resolve all ration card-related grievances of the people on the spot.

These camps will be conducted in the presence of assistant commissioners, Gupta said, adding that she will carry out surprise inspections at select camps to verify whether complaints are being addressed properly.

Officials were also asked to use these camps to raise awareness about the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme while Gupta proposed setting up a special committee to oversee the process to verify new beneficiaries. She directed that fresh applications be invited at the earliest so that no eligible person is left out.