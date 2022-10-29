Satna’s Cricket Association Member Vikalp Singh heaps praise on Jay Shah, says equal pay is a revolutionary step towards gender equality

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently announced equal payment of match fees for the men’s and women’s national cricket teams.

Many veteran cricketers had welcomed this decision and called it a big step for the sports world. Welcoming the decision, Vikalp Singh, a member of the Satna District Level Cricket Association, has now appreciated the work of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Praising the decision, Singh called Shah worthy of a praise and said it was a historic step from the point of view of women’s cricket.

Singh also said that in the last few years, women cricketers have left an indelible mark globally with their performances and have proved every time that they do not fall short of men in any assessment when it comes to talent and skills and thus an arbitrary discrimination in pay cannot be justified in any form.

Singh, who has represented his state in the U-14 and U-16 category respectively further said that we often talk about gender equality but do not implement it, but this step of BCCI is a positive step for a better change in this direction.

Vikalp, who hails from Satna, has not only been interested in sports for a long time, but also inspires the youth to be attracted towards sports and fitness. Apart from this, he is also an eminent social worker who is constantly working to spread awareness on issues like environment and women empowerment through his organization.

On 27th October, Jay Shah had given this information through a tweet, after which many former and present cricketers from all over the world had welcomed this decision. It now needs to be seen how the decision impacts the World of cricket as many other boards are also encouraging the equal pays system after this revolutionary announcement.