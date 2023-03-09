Remembering Satish Kaushik, a ‘fine and sensitive actor’ who made the job look easy

Last week, theatre director Saif Hyder Hasan met actor Satish Kaushik in Mumbai and they talked about reviving their successful play Mr and Mrs Murarilal as, post-pandemic, requests had started coming in from several cities in India and the Middle East. Kaushik, who was busy with OTT projects, was enthusiastic to get back on stage. “He asked me to send him an email about the details of the play. I never got around to sending it,” says Hasan.

The theatre community is grappling with the loss of Kaushik, who had made his acting journey on the stage. One of Kaushik’s most notable performance was as a tragic lead character in Salesman Ramlal, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, based on Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. “Here is a man who has dreams about his life. The play is the journey of an ordinary man with extraordinary dreams. I found this extremely fascinating to do this play, which is so layered… I also had the privilege of working with an actor whom I admire ie Satish Kaushik. I felt that there is a very fine actor, very sensitive actor in him,” said Khan at the Prithvi Theatre Festival in 2013.

Kaushik had passed out of NSD in 1978 and remained a life-long admirer of the institute. “I was shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our greatest alumni and eminent actor, director and producer Satish Kaushik. He was an incredible person and great ambassador of film and theatre. It is an irreparable loss. On behalf of the National School of Drama (NSD) family, and also on my personal behalf, my sincerest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. The divine soul rest in peace,” said Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Director, NSD. When NSD held the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022, Kaushik was one of the celebrities who turned up for the festival of Mumbai.

The NSD training was evident decades later when Hasan was directing Mr and Mrs Murarilal, a commercial production. Kaushik believed in working till the last, unlike Hasan, who preferred to stop rehearsals one day before a show.

It was at another institution in Delhi that Kaushik had honed his talent before joining NSD. The Players, the dramatic society of Kirori Mal College (KMC) in Delhi, was under the legendary Prof Frank Thakurdas at the time. Thakurdas encouraged Kaushik, a student of science, to pursue dramatics and read great works of literature, including the Natya Shashtra. “Senior to me by a year at KMC, we were all in awe of how easy Satish made acting look. Never without a grin on his face even then, he was for me the epitome of a team man. I remember him today mainly for his constant and graceful acknowledgement of Prof. Thakurdas, The Players, and KMC in giving shape to his life,” says Keval Arora, an actor and director as well as a teacher of literature and drama who has inspired students to follow their hearts.

At KMC, Kaushik was directed in his early plays by Man Mohan Bhasin. On Thursday, Bhasin came to terms with his loss by writing: “अतीत के कुछ पन्ने खंगालने को मैं मजबूर हुआ / अचानक लगा कुछ पास था अचानक आज दूर हुआ / हाँ, वो भी तो मेरी पहचान का ही एक हिस्सा था / आज मेरे वजूद का एक टुकड़ा मुझ से छूट कर चूर हुआ / यूं तो कई साथी सफर में छूटे, पर आज तो एक किस्सा तमाम हूआ । समझ नही पा रहा कि कैसे इस से जुझू / आंसू निकल जाते ,और पानी बह जाता तो / क्या वजूद मेरे का वो हिस्सा मुझ से जुड़ पायेगा / क्या ये अज़ीज़ किस्सा आंसुओ से अब धूल पायेगा / लेकिन ये खलिश अब क्या रंग लाएगी , क्या चुटकुलों में भी हमे आ कर भटकएगी / नही जानता मेरे दोस्त, पर तेरी बहुत याद आएगी /”