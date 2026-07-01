‘Son left on road to die’: Father of Delhi Thar hit-and-run victim makes video appeal

Sarthak Mattoo (right) was killed in a case of hit-and-run on June 25. His parents (left) made a video appeal from their home in Gurgaon on Wednesday (screengrab from video).

“They left my son on the roadside to die,” said Surender Mattoo.

His only son, 34-year-old Sarthak, was killed in a hit-and-run on the morning of June 25 in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

In a video message recorded at his Gurgaon home and shared with the media, the distraught father said his family — they are Kashmiri Pandits — has endured so much trauma over the years.

“My parents died, our house was burned, still we moved forward. And now our only son has been killed. Why has the police not arrested those responsible?” he asked, addressing his appeal to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.