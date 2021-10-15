60-80 vendors may be permitted at Sarojini Nagar Market: Delhi HC

Observing that its order directing the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police to ensure removal of illegal encroachers from Sarojini Nagar Market has not been complied with, the Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to the local Executive Engineer and further directed the authorities to ensure that no goods are left at the place at the end of the day.

“The Delhi Police shall seize all such articles and goods which are found lying in Market area on a daily basis with the assistance of the officers of the NDMC,” said the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh in an order.

The court said that not more than 3-4 informal vendors are to be permitted for every 10 shops in a market under the Master Plan but the number of vendors in the market has exceeded the limit. “Since there are 200 shops in the Sarojini Nagar Market, 60-80 vendors may be permitted,” it said.

NDMC and Delhi Police on September 13 were directed by the court to ensure that illegal encroachments are cleared from the market and that they do not return. Since the order has not been complied with, the court asked the Executive Engineer M.L Toppo to show cause as to why action against him under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be taken.

“Reply to the show-cause notice be filed within 10 days. On the next date, Mr M.L. Toppo should remain personally present during the hearing,” said the court, while also directing the NDMC to file a status report within two weeks on Sarojini Nagar Market.