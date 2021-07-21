Sarojini Nagar export market in Delhi reopens today

Sarojini Nagar's Export Market, which comprises 200 shops, was shut for three days, following which, the entire market was shut for one day. (Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market has reopened from Wednesday, a day after it shut in protest against a government order that directed its closure. Shopkeepers and market associations said that they were withdrawing their strike.

On July 17, the Export Market, which comprises 200 shops, was closed down for violating Covid norms. On Monday, a meeting was held between district authorities and Sarojini Nagar market association representatives. After the meeting, market associations decided to shut the entire market until the Export Market was allowed to reopen.

On Tuesday night, a new government order allowed the Export Market to reopen from Wednesday, if certain conditions were followed.

The order read, “now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under section 33 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Incident Commander, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi District, hereby directs that the operation of the Export Market, Sarojini Nagar is permitted from 21st July 2021, subject to strict adherence of various orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority…”

During the meetings, it had been decided that the market associations would issue ID cards for all the shopkeepers and police would allow only shopkeepers who have these cards inside the premises. It was also decided that shopkeepers would ensure that the porch area in front of their shop is free from encroachment and only limited staff would be deployed inside shops.

Ashok Randhawa, President, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association said, “we are withdrawing our strike as our demands have been heard by authorities. The market will be open from Wednesday.”

