Sarojini, Lajpat, Kamla Nagar markets among 5 set for mega revamp

The Delhi government has selected five prominent markets — Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli and Kirti Nagar — for redevelopment in a bid to make them world-class, boost the economy and create employment opportunities, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday.

The redevelopment of the city’s popular markets is among the key initiatives under the Delhi government’s ‘rozgar’ budget.

“Delhi has several prominent markets, each with a special identity and a story behind them. We cannot redevelop all markets in one go because of budget constraints. So, we have decided to redevelop these in phases. Under Phase I, we have selected five markets,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said there are around 3 lakh-3.5 lakh shops in these markets, and they employ about 7.5 lakh persons. “Our main aim behind this project is branding and making these markets world class so tourists from across the globe come to shop. Lack of employment is the biggest problem in the country, and we aim to generate employment through this,” said Kejriwal.

Listing out the markets chosen, the CM said Kamla Nagar is known as a youth hangout zone while Khari Baoli sells the best spices from across the globe. Lajpat Nagar market is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping, Sarojini Nagar is known for trendsetting street styles while Kirti Nagar market is known for furniture and interior décor, he added.

“When we say redevelopment, it means the markets’ entire physical infrastructure will be redeveloped — from the sewer line, electricity to parking, basic public amenities like water supply, toilets, and seating arrangements for customers. The life-threatening hanging wires will be removed or re-arranged,” said Kejriwal.

The government is also planning to hold a design competition for the project. “The country’s best designers and architects will participate. The competition will be announced in the next six weeks, and the best designs will be selected,” said Kejriwal.

Elaborating on the selection process, he said: “These markets were not selected just by sitting in AC rooms at government offices. On April 22, suggestions were invited from stakeholders and market associations on why their markets should be redeveloped, what problems these markets are currently facing, their history, etc. An eight-member selection committee, comprising bureaucrats, officials and members of industrial and market associations, was set up to pick five markets.”

The committee received applications from about 33 market associations, and nine were shortlisted. The committee visited these markets and interacted with stakeholders before finalising the five names, said Kejriwal.

Market associations appreciated the move. “We welcome the CM’s decision for selecting Sarojini Market. This will boost sales, economy and businesses that we lost during Covid. We hope the revamping will attract more shoppers,” said Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association.

However, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) opposed the government’s decision stating that the market comes under its jurisdiction.

“The Sarojini Nagar market redevelopment project was proposed by the NDMC, and is in the final stages. The market also comes under NDMC’s jurisdiction. We have held several meetings with stakeholders and the market association. The CM, who is a member of the NDMC council, did not attend the meeting when this issue was discussed. Now he wants to take credit for NDMC’s project,” alleged NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal.