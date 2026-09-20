3 workers fixing CCTV cameras for Delhi Police killed as dumper rams crane

The driver of the dumper fled the accident spot near New Delhi’s Sarita Vihar police station.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 20, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Police CCTVThe workers were installing CCTV cameras under the Delhi Police’s Safe City project. (Representational image)
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Three workers were killed and three others injured after a medium-sized dumper allegedly collided with a stationary crane and an autorickshaw at a roadwork site near New Delhi’s Sarita Vihar police station in the early hours of Sunday.

The workers were installing CCTV cameras under the Delhi Police’s Safe City project.

The incident occurred around 3.20 am when the dumper, bearing registration number HR37AJ7110, was travelling from Noida, the police said. The vehicle’s driver fled the spot after the accident, they said, adding that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend him.

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The police identified the dead victims as Umesh, 23, and Praveen, 35, both Sangam Vihar residents, and Suraj, 34, an HR manager associated with the company undertaking the work. The police are collecting further details about Suraj from his employer.

Three others—Sangam Vihar residents Akash, 20, and Anup, 26, and Khem Singh, 40, a resident of Rohini—were injured in the collision. They were taken to a nearby hospital, from where they were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Another worker, Sudhir, also a Sangam Vihar resident, escaped unhurt.

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Under the police’s Safe City project, Delhi will be covered by 10,000 artificial intelligence-enabled cameras. The project, started in 2018, had its deadline extended multiple times.

A case has been registered at the Sarita Vihar police station.

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The police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence from the scene to establish the sequence of events leading to the collision.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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