Sarcoma follow-up clinic opens at Max Hospital, Saket

A sarcoma follow-up and survivorship clinic has been set up by Max Hospital, Saket for sarcoma patients who have completed their treatment.

The clinic will be operational at Max Institute of Cancer Care, Max Hospital, Saket in the last Saturday of every month. As per hospital authorities, the services will include surgical, medical, and radiation oncology; physical medicine; psycho-oncology; palliative care and social support for patients who have completed their treatment and survivors who are two years or more post-treatment.

“Sarcoma is a rare cancer constituting just 1% of all cancers. The cancer per say is not incurable and if diagnosed in early stages, the cure rate is as high as 70 to 80%. It can affect either bones or soft tissues. While bone sarcoma is common in children and young adults with symptoms of swelling or pain, muscle or soft tissue sarcoma is generally manifested through painless swellings and more commonly occurs in adults or the elderly. Our vision behind the launch of the clinic is to be able to reach out to as many sarcoma survivors as possible. Designed as a multi-disciplinary sarcoma unit, the idea was to streamline the follow up for these survivors, so they don’t have to go from one department to the other,” said Dr Akshay Tiwari, Director, Musculoskeletal Oncology at the institute.