Saravana upsets Kazakh GM

Former national U-17 champion P Saravana capped another wonderful day as he stunned two foreign Grandmasters in two consecutive rounds of the ongoing Gurgaon International Open Grand Master Chess Tournament . He got the better of Kazakh Grandmaster Nurlan Ibrayev in the fourth round. Sarvana had defeated Evgeny Gleizerov of Russia in the third round.

Top seed Ukrainian Grandmaster Alexander Areshchenko defeated Debashish Das,while second seed Yuriy Kuzubov had it easy against Turkmenistan Fide Master Esenov Annaberdi in the third round.

In the other results,talented youngster Swapnil Dhopade held third seed Grandmaster Yuri Solodovnichenko of Ukraine while BS Shivananda held former National Champion and Grand Master Abhijit Kunte.

Russian Grandmaster Mikhail Ulibin,who won the 7th Parsvnath Chess Tournament found it tough against Indian youngster R Premnath and signed settled for a draw in only17 moves. The other Indian Grandmasters in the fray Neelotpal Das and Magesh Chandran were happily settled for a half point against P Maheswaran and Soumyaranjan Mishra respectively in the third round.

Round 3 results : Debashis Das (2) lost to GM Alexander Areshchenko of Ukraine (3); GM Yuriy Kuzubov of Ukraine (3) beat FM Esenov Annaberdi of Turkmenistan (2); Swapnil S Dhopade (2.5) drew with GM Yuri Solodovnichenko of Ukraine (2.5); B S Shivananda (2.5) drew with GM Abhijit Kunte (2.5); GM Anuar Ismagambetov of Kazakhstan (3) beat IM Anup Deshmukh (2); Rahul Sangma (2) lost to GM Saidali Iuldachev of Uzbekistan (3); R Premnath (2.5) drew with GM Mikhail Ulibin (2.5); IM B Adhiban (3) beat T U Navin Kanna (2); GM Neelotpal Das (2.5) drew with P Maheswaran (2.5); Soumyaranjan Mishra (2.5) drew with GM P Magesh Chandran (2.5); IM R R Laxman (3) beat Sagar Shah (2); Shashikant Kutwal (2) lost to M R Lalith Babu (3); IM R Balasubramaniam (2.5) drew with IM P Konguvel (2.5); Akash Thakur (2.5) drew with GM Praveen Thipsay (2.5); G B Joshi (2) lost to IM B T Murali Krishnan (3).

