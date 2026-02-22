Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to become multi-modal transport hub; 3 new RRTS corridors planned

Delhi infrastructure development: Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan is set to emerge as a multi-modal transport hub in the future. Speaking at the inauguration of the full stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and the Meerut Metro project on Sunday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Sarai Kale Khan will become a multi-modal transport hub in the coming years.

Upcoming RRTS Corridors in Delhi-NCR

The Union Minister further said that the Cabinet is expected to soon approve the remaining stretches of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), following which three new rapid rail corridors will originate from Sarai Kale Khan.