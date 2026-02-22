Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to become multi-modal transport hub; 3 new RRTS corridors planned

Sarai Kale Khan will become a multi-modal transport hub, with plans for three new RRTS corridors to boost Delhi-NCR regional connectivity.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train service has commenced. (Image: NCRTC)Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train service has commenced. (Image: NCRTC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi infrastructure development: Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan is set to emerge as a multi-modal transport hub in the future. Speaking at the inauguration of the full stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and the Meerut Metro project on Sunday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Sarai Kale Khan will become a multi-modal transport hub in the coming years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
Also Read | Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: How India’s 1st RRTS could transform travel experience in NCR

Upcoming RRTS Corridors in Delhi-NCR

The Union Minister further said that the Cabinet is expected to soon approve the remaining stretches of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), following which three new rapid rail corridors will originate from Sarai Kale Khan.

“Sarai Kale Khan will become one of the busiest stations in the coming years. One corridor will run from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in Haryana, another from Sarai Kale Khan to Bawal, while the third route will connect Sarai Kale Khan with Neemrana in Rajasthan. These new trains will help to decongest traffic in the national capital,” Khattar said.

Also Read | Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram Namo Bharat train starts today: Check fare, stops, timings, parking spaces

Delhi to Karnal journey in less than 2 hours

The Union Minister added that the RRTS train is expected to cover the 125-130 km distance from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in around 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. At present, the same journey by road takes around 2 hours and 10 minutes.

In a statement, the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) said that Namo Bharat stations are integrated with various modes of public transport like airports, Indian Railway Stations, Inter-State Bus Terminus, Delhi Metro Stations, and expressways, wherever possible.

“All the 3 corridors of Phase-1 will converge at Sarai Kale Khan and will be interoperable, enabling commuters to travel end to end from one corridor to another without having to change the train,” it said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
Hardik, Rinku, Arshdeep depart in quick succession, India at edge of defeat vs SA
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement