Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to become multi-modal transport hub; 3 new RRTS corridors planned

Delhi infrastructure development: Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan is set to emerge as a multi-modal transport hub in the future. Speaking at the inauguration of the full stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and the Meerut Metro project on Sunday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Sarai Kale Khan will become a multi-modal transport hub in the coming years.
The Union Minister further said that the Cabinet is expected to soon approve the remaining stretches of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), following which three new rapid rail corridors will originate from Sarai Kale Khan.
“Sarai Kale Khan will become one of the busiest stations in the coming years. One corridor will run from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in Haryana, another from Sarai Kale Khan to Bawal, while the third route will connect Sarai Kale Khan with Neemrana in Rajasthan. These new trains will help to decongest traffic in the national capital,” Khattar said.
The Union Minister added that the RRTS train is expected to cover the 125-130 km distance from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in around 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. At present, the same journey by road takes around 2 hours and 10 minutes.
In a statement, the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) said that Namo Bharat stations are integrated with various modes of public transport like airports, Indian Railway Stations, Inter-State Bus Terminus, Delhi Metro Stations, and expressways, wherever possible.
“All the 3 corridors of Phase-1 will converge at Sarai Kale Khan and will be interoperable, enabling commuters to travel end to end from one corridor to another without having to change the train,” it said.
