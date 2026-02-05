Sarai Kale Khan-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor to see 1.67 lakh daily ridership

“National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (NCRTC), the implementing agency for Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, has informed daily ridership of 1.67 Lakhs on Sarai Kale Khan (SKK)-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor,” Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 5.
Sarai Kale Khan-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS: Physical Progress, Financial Progress
The Union Minister further said that the 82.15-km-long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor was sanctioned by the Government of India in March 2019. He added that as of December 31, 2025, the physical and financial progress of the project had crossed 90 per cent.
“The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, covering a length of 82.15 Km, was sanctioned by Government of India in March, 2019, out of which, 55 Km of the corridor is operational at present. As on 31.12.2025, the Physical and Financial progress of the corridor is 96.40 % and 90.20% respectively,” he said.
Designed for train speeds of up to 180 kmph, the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail corridor will cut travel time between the national capital and Meerut to under an hour, compared to the current road travel time of nearly 1.5 to 2 hours.
In the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, the report noted that the Namo Bharat RRTS has enabled NCR-wide integration across future corridors at Sarai Kale Khan, offering seamless interchange with metro rail, Indian Railways, buses and paratransit services.
“A notable innovation is the use of RRTS infrastructure for the Meerut Metro, resulting in a capital cost savings of approximately ₹6,300 crore. This integrated design enhances system viability, improves last-mile access, and highlights how shared infrastructure can increase returns on urban transport investments,” the report said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More