Sarai Kale Khan-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor to see 1.67 lakh daily ridership

The 82.15-km-long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor was sanctioned by the Government of India in March 2019. (Image: NCRTC)

Sarai Kale Khan-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS: The much-awaited Sarai Kale Khan-Meerut Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is expected to record a daily ridership of 1.67 lakh once it becomes operational. Presently, a 55-km section of the 82.15-km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor – from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South – is operational.

“National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (NCRTC), the implementing agency for Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, has informed daily ridership of 1.67 Lakhs on Sarai Kale Khan (SKK)-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor,” Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 5.