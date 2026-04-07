2.10 to 4.15: Sarabjit Singh’s gatecrashing visit to Assembly to his capture in Roop Nagar

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta arrived at his office just six minutes before a security breach on Monday, where an intruder crashed through the VIP gate and left flowers in his official vehicle. (File)

Sarabjit Singh, who triggered a security scare at the Delhi Assembly after crashing through the VIP gate of the complex, appeared to have tried to meet Speaker Vijender Gupta in his office on Monday afternoon.

He remained on the Assembly premises for around six minutes, but security personnel failed to apprehend him. Singh ultimately drove out of the complex in his SUV, leaving behind a bouquet of flowers and a garland of marigolds that he appeared to have brought for Gupta.

Singh was wearing a saffron scarf around his neck, and carrying a black bag and some documents apart from the flowers in his hands, sources in the police told The Indian Express.