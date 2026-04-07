2.10 to 4.15: Sarabjit Singh’s gatecrashing visit to Assembly to his capture in Roop Nagar

He remained on the Assembly premises for around six minutes, but security personnel failed to apprehend him. Singh ultimately drove out of the complex in his SUV, leaving behind a bouquet of flowers and a garland of marigolds that he appeared to have brought for Gupta.

Written by: Alok Singh, Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiApr 7, 2026 09:24 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta arrived at his office just six minutes before a security breach on Monday, where an intruder crashed through the VIP gate and left flowers in his official vehicle.Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta arrived at his office just six minutes before a security breach on Monday, where an intruder crashed through the VIP gate and left flowers in his official vehicle. (File)
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Sarabjit Singh, who triggered a security scare at the Delhi Assembly after crashing through the VIP gate of the complex, appeared to have tried to meet Speaker Vijender Gupta in his office on Monday afternoon.

He remained on the Assembly premises for around six minutes, but security personnel failed to apprehend him. Singh ultimately drove out of the complex in his SUV, leaving behind a bouquet of flowers and a garland of marigolds that he appeared to have brought for Gupta.

Singh was wearing a saffron scarf around his neck, and carrying a black bag and some documents apart from the flowers in his hands, sources in the police told The Indian Express.

The Assembly complex has five gates, which are manned by paramilitary personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The CRPF is assisted by the Delhi Police, who are present in the inner and outer security rings of the premises.

Gate No. 2, through which Singh entered, is designated for VIPs, MLAs, and senior officials. Gate No. 1 is designated for the general public and staff. Two other gates are used as exits, while one gate serves as an emergency gate.

At the time of the incident, a CRPF jawan was stationed at Gate No. 2, while a Delhi Police officer was present near the porch to which Singh drove up.

Although the Vidhan Sabha was not in session, several senior leaders, including Speaker Vijender Gupta, were present in their offices, which are located about 100 metres from Gate No. 2.

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After entering the premises around 2.10 pm, Singh drove towards the Speaker’s office and stopped next to the Speaker’s official vehicle, which was parked near the porch in the garden area. He got out of his vehicle and walked toward the Speaker’s car, which was unlocked at the time, sources said.

Sarabjit placed the bouquet inside the Speaker’s car and attempted to get in. As security personnel rushed forward, he retrieved the bouquet from the car, placed it on the porch, and ran back to his own vehicle. He drove out the same way as he had entered, through Gate No. 2.

He was caught around 4.15 pm in the Roop Nagar area during a picket-check led by inspector Ramesh Chander, police said in a statement. Sarabjit was accompanied by two other men, whom police identified as taxi drivers Harish and Naresh.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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