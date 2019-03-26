Sapna features in another photo, this time with Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary at his residence, 24 Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Sunday night, triggering speculation that she could join the BJP. This comes days after Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted a photo of Chaudhary with Priyanka Gandhi, claiming that she has joined the Congress. On Sunday, Chaudhary had denied joining the party.

“I met her as a courtesy visit. She has been hurt in the past two days due to false news being spread about her, so we sat for a long time,” Tiwari said, when asked about the meeting. Responding to speculation over whether Chaudhary could join the BJP, he said: “I can’t say what will happen in future, only time will tell.”

Another party leader suggested the meeting was an attempt by Tiwari to “show the clout he enjoys among regional performers”. “Several regional actors such as Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari have campaigned for the party in the past. Sapna has a sizeable fan following in the outskirts of Delhi and would be a great crowd puller if she were to campaign. Delhi also has a sizeable Jat population in the South and West constituencies,” said a senior leader, adding that so far, she has not given a clear indication of whether she will come on board.

In the past, Tiwari and Chaudhary have met on the sidelines of reality shows. “Manoj Tiwari is a Purvanchali leader while Priyanka Gandhi has also been gaining traction with the same vote bank because of her Uttar Pradesh campaign. So tweeting a photo with Sapna just days after Raj Babbar’s announcement is an attempt at political one-upmanship,” said the senior leader.

Babbar did not respond to calls seeking a comment. When contacted, Delhi BJP media co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi said, “They knew each other from earlier and the visit was because she was upset over false news being spread about her.”