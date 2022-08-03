Sanjiv Bhatt withdraws from SC his plea seeking suspension of sentence in custodial death case

Updated: August 3, 2022 4:00:19 pm
Sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt Wednesday withdrew his plea in the Supreme Court seeking suspension of his life sentence in a 30-year-old custodial death case.
A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Bhatt, that Gujarat High Court is hearing his appeal against conviction on a day-to-day basis.
The senior advocate sought permission to withdraw the petition and said the high court be asked to deal with the matter as per law.
The top court then said the appeal in the high court shall be decided in accordance with the law on merits and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.
Subscriber Only Stories
The High Court had earlier refused to suspend Bhatt’s sentence and observed he had had scant respect for courts and had deliberately tried to misuse the process of law and was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2019 in the case.
The case is related to the custodial death of Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was among 133 people caught by Jamnagar police after a communal riot broke out following a bandh call in view of BJP leader L K Advani’s Rath Yatra.
Subsequently, his brother lodged an FIR accusing Bhatt and six other policemen of killing his sibling by torturing him while he was in police detention.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
One word a day – AstrobeePremium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Latest News
Politics of freebies: All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin reassures nervous co-actor Kang Tae-oh during romantic scenes: ‘Don’t think you can’t do it’
Sanjiv Bhatt withdraws from SC his plea seeking suspension of sentence in custodial death case
Divyenndu Sharma: ‘Never learnt anything from Kartik Aaryan, I have taught him’
All about immune thrombocytopenic purpura, the rare blood disorder Mandy Moore suffers from
Rishi Sunak pledges crackdown on Islamist extremism By Aditi Khanna
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result this week; answer key soon
SC’s PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order ‘dangerous’, seek review
Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan wins big at Tokyo Film Awards
Anand Mahindra shares quick solution to fix potholes, not all Indians agree
Govt to launch Gatishakti University: Railway Minister
Gujarat HC grants bail to ‘totally disabled’ man accused of raping 8-year-old girl