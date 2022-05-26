Who is Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS officer who stirred up a row walking his dog at Thyagraj Stadium

Sanjeev Khirwar, who stirred up controversy for walking his dog at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium after athletes were forced to finish practice earlier than usual, is among the senior-most officers in the Delhi government administration.

A 1994 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, he was posted in Delhi as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) and the Divisional Commissioner. District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates report to the Divisional Commissioner. He also held additional charge of Environment secretary in the Delhi government.

Since Khirwar is from the AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories), he has served in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Chandigarh.

He served as the Private Secretary to then Women and Child Development minister Krishna Tirath between 2009 and 2014.

He was then posted in the Commerce ministry and was transferred to Delhi in 2018 as the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare. Over the past few years, he has been posted in the environment, general administration and revenue departments.

As the Divisional Commissioner, Khirwar was among the few officers managing Delhi’s Covid response. Also a member of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and head of the district officials (DMs, ADMs and SDMs), he coordinated district level activities, right from preparing Covid care facilities to testing and isolation, alongside the Heath Department.

An avid tennis player, Khirwar did his B Tech in Computer Science and MA in Economics. He is married to 1994 batch IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who is the Secretary, Land and Building, Delhi government.