Singh versus Puri as row over DDA flat allotment escalates

The row over allotment of 772 EWS flats by the DDA, allegedly at prices up to three times higher than the advertised cost, took a new twist Monday, with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh releasing a legal notice that around 30 allottees had served to the land-owning agency in July, 2019, copies of which were also shared with the Lt-Governor and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He alleged that the notice proves that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was “lying” on the issue, as a day earlier he had claimed that “at no stage did the matter reach the ministry”.

In the legal notice dated July 14, 2019, allottees said the scheme of the allotment had mentioned that the construction work was nearing completion in 2014, and that the tentative disposal cost of the flats would be in the Rs 6.9 lakh-Rs 11 lakh range. The “unreasonable delay” in offering possession till 2018 was due to the DDA, the notice said.

“Firstly, you (DDA) delayed the completion and allotment process of the EWS flats to my clients for more than four years, and after that, suddenly, in May 2019, you have sent the unjust and arbitrary demand letters which are in breach of the terms, conditions and clauses enumerated in the application form of DDA housing scheme 2014…” says the notice, a copy of which was also sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Singh said Puri’s statement that the matter never reached his ministry adds to the “severity of this corruption” and necessitates a proper investigation even more. Singh has already written to the CBI and the CVC demanding a probe into the matter.

In his response, Puri claimed that AAP MLAs were present at a meeting dated December 21, 2017, where this issue had come up, but they did not raise any objection then.

He reiterated that all the 772 flats have been allotted. However, it was not immediately clear if all the allottees have taken possession or not.

“If they had a problem with the cost, why did they not raise it then? Were you waiting for the elections? And now you begin with this misinformation campaign, without doing your bit. The people had to pay the registry charges twice. First to DLF and then to DDA. DDA sent a letter to you…” Puri tweeted.

