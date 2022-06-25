Our MLAs getting extortion calls from goons, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh, takes aim at Amit Shah

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are receiving “threats over calls and messages” and the law and order situation in Delhi has turned into a “joke”, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.

Hitting out at the union government and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the law and order situation in Delhi is “dwindling” and added: “Some elected legislators of the AAP have received threats over the phone from the mafia and extortion calls have been made to them, and they have also been threatened of dire consequences. This has not happened just once or twice; they have received 24 such calls from these goons. The threats have not only been directed at them but their families as well. Some legislators have been asked for Rs 5 lakh and some Rs 10 lakh by these extortionists.”

Singh said that MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Ajay Dutt have received such calls. Jha, the MLA from Burari, said he has been receiving audio recordings, phone calls and messages demanding “protection money”. “Although on June 21, we filed a complaint with the Special Cell and we also received a copy of the FIR with cases registered under IPC sections 387 and 66C, we have not received any information saying that a detailed investigation into the matter has begun,” he said.

Sanjay Singh said, “I would like to inform Amit Shah that if he dislikes the legislators of AAP so much and if he cannot handle the law and order situation in the national capital, he might as well line up all of our MLAs one after another and shoot them. If this is the kind of lawlessness in Delhi, where three-time elected MLAs are receiving such threats, then imagine what would be the situation of residents of the city.”

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said: “FIRs have been registered as per the allegations made and we are investigating the matter.”