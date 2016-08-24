Asola encroachment: Will approach Supreme Court, govt tells Delhi HC

A month after the Delhi High Court asked the AAP government whether it had taken any steps to remove the Sanjay Colony settlement from Asola sanctuary area, the issue remains unresolved.

During a brief hearing on a suo motu PIL taken up by the court on the issue of air pollution, the Delhi government informed the court that they would “soon approach” the Supreme Court to “clarify and modify” an order passed in 1996 to remove the unauthorised settlements.

The loss of forest cover had been identified as a major factor for the rise in pollution, following which the court had issued orders to remove encroachments and reclaim tree cover.

The bench has adjourned the matter to next week, as the government had not filed any affidavits or reports with regard to demarcation of forest areas in the city. Sources in the government told The Indian Express that several departments, including the home department, had not “properly responded” to the meetings called by the nodal officer appointed by the court to look into demarcation of forest areas.

During the last hearing in July, the court had warned that it would be “forced to take action” if the orders to remove encroachments were not complied with.

