Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 2:07:49 pm
IPS officer Sanjay Arora will take charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner. (Express)

The Central government Sunday appointed Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the new Commissioner of the Delhi Police. Arora, the current Director-general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will take charge as Delhi Police Commissioner Monday, August 1.

Arora will take over from 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana.

“Police division, MHA, dated July 31, 2022, has conveyed the approval of the competent authority for inter-cadre deputation of Sanjay Arora from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT cadre. In pursuance of the approval, Sanjay Arora is appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from August 1, 2022, or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later till further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority,” wrote B G Krishnan, Director, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order.

Arora took charge as DG-ITBP on September 1 last year. Before that, he was the Special Director-General in the CRPF, and served the ITBP as its commandant from 1997 to 2002. Arora had commanded an ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000.

As an instructor, he also contributed to the field of training, serving as commandant (training) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand from 2000 to 2002.

Arora graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police. He was the superintendent of police (SP), Special Task Force, when he was awarded the CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action for acting against forest brigand Veerappan.

Arora, after being trained by NSG, was in 1991 among those who formed the Special Security Group (SSG) to provide security to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu the LTTE was very active. He also served as the superintendent of police of various districts of Tamil Nadu.

He served as the commissioner of police of Coimbatore city from 2002 to 2004. He has also served as the deputy inspector general of police, Villupuram range and Deputy Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Arora also led the Chennai City police as the additional commissioner (Crime & Headquarters) and additional commissioner (Traffic). After being promoted, he was appointed as ADGP (Operations) and ADGP (Administration) in the Tamil Nadu Police.

He had served as IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP.

Arora has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.

