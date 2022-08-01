scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sanjay Arora, ITBP DG, takes charge as police chief today

Arora has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, and UN Peacekeeping Medal.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 3:21:03 am
Sanjay Arora was the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Express Photo)

The central government Sunday appointed Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the new Commissioner of the Delhi Police. Arora, the current Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will take charge as Delhi Police Commissioner from today.

Arora will take over from 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana.

“Police division, MHA, dated July 31, 2022, has conveyed the approval of the competent authority for inter-cadre deputation of Sanjay Arora from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT cadre. In pursuance of the approval, Sanjay Arora is appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from August 1, 2022, or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later till further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority,” wrote B G Krishnan, Director, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order.

Also Read |Sanjay Arora is Delhi CP; Asthana says he expected extension

Arora took charge as DG, ITBP on September 1 last year. Before that, he was the Special Director General in the CRPF, and served the ITBP as its commandant from 1997 to 2002. Arora had commanded an ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he served as commandant (training) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand from 2000 to 2002.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Arora graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.

After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police. He was the superintendent of police (SP), Special Task Force, when he was awarded the CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action for acting against forest brigand Veerappan.

See in Photos |Delhi: Rakesh Asthana retires as Delhi Police Commissioner

Arora, after being trained by NSG, was in 1991 among those who formed the Special Security Group (SSG) to provide security to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu when the LTTE was active. He also served as the superintendent of police of various districts of Tamil Nadu.

He served as the commissioner of police of Coimbatore city from 2002 to 2004. He has also served as the deputy inspector general of police, Villupuram range and Deputy Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Also Read |Delhi Police DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya via weekly records

Arora also led the Chennai City police as the additional commissioner (Crime & Headquarters) and additional commissioner (Traffic). After being promoted, he was appointed as ADGP (Operations) and ADGP (Administration) in the Tamil Nadu Police.

He had served as IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF and IG Operations CRPF. He also served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF before being appointed as DG, ITBP.

More from Delhi

Arora has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, and UN Peacekeeping Medal.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

5

India’s first monkeypox death: Kerala youth had tested positive abroad; probe ordered

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement