Sanitation workers on strike for 10 days, garbage crisis in Gurgaon

Sanitation workers in Haryana have been on strike for 10 days now, demanding regularisation of services and an end to the contractual employment system. This has led to garbage piling up at several locations across Gurgaon. Workers, who have been on strike since October 19, Friday said they plan to extend the strike indefinitely till their demands were met.

Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) officials said over 7,000 sanitation workers, including contractual workers, employed with the civic body through outsourced agencies had stopped cleaning streets and residential areas, and were allegedly stopping other contractors and staff from collecting garbage, resulting in heaps of garbage piling up, especially in Old Gurgaon, Kanhai village, Dundahera, sectors 12, 14, 15, 30, 31 and 32, and Jharsa among other areas.

Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, said, “Workers on strike are obstructing contractors and other staff from picking up garbage… We’ve sought police protection, now one PCR van will accompany our vehicles while garbage is collected from homes…”

Naresh Malkat, state secretary, Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, said a delegation of protesting workers was called to Hisar to meet government officials Friday to discuss demands but the meeting was inconclusive. “Our main demands are regularisation of services and an end to the contractual system. Workers face harassment from contractors. Some safai karamcharis have been working with civic bodies for decades, but their services have not been regularised. We are also opposing the government’s plan to bring contractual workers under purview of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, which would restrict workers from approaching courts to seek regularisation,” he said.

He added that some miscreants were hindering civic agencies from collecting garbage, adding that protesters were not among them.