Sanitation workers funds: Kejriwal slams Centre for refusing to contribute

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the Centre for not releasing funds for sanitation workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that the Union government “would have waived loans of a few rich people immediately”.

“It is very sad. If they (Centre) had to waive the loans of a few rich people, they would have done it immediately. But they are not giving any funds for the poor sanitation workers of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sanitation staff of the East civic body have been on strike for the past 27 days, demanding timely salaries, absorbing temporary staff, pension for retired personnel and proper medical assistance. The Delhi government has disbursed Rs 500 crore as one-time assistance to the corporation. The strike has led to garbage piling up on the roads, in hospitals, and in dhalaos.

Read | SC ‘disappointed’ as Centre says can’t pay civic bodies

“Last week, Delhi government, on the advice of the Supreme Court, paid Rs 500 crore to the MCD. The Centre today denied to pay Rs 500 crore, despite advice of the Supreme Court, although it has to pay Rs 5,000 crore to the MCD. Is this BJP’s responsibility towards Delhi? Why should the people of Delhi vote for you (BJP) in LS election,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The sanitation workers had protested outside the CM’s residence on Thursday, following which Kejriwal met the workers and told them that the Centre and the BJP was misleading them.

According to Delhi government officials, it has paid the East corporation more than what was its due. Delhi BJP leaders, meanwhile, alleged that the CM was lying. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that of the Rs 950 crore that the Delhi government has given to the East corporation, Rs 350 crore is a loan on which a 10.50% interest is being charged.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App