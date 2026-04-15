Two sanitation workers die cleaning sewer in Nuh, one critical: ‘Inhaled toxic fumes’

An earthmover was used to pull the men out of the sewer. (Source: Special arrangement)

Two sanitation workers were killed and a third was hospitalised in a critical condition after they inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer line in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka area on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm near Ambedkar Chowk on National Highway 248A (Gurgaon-Alwar Road).

Police said the workers were employees of the Ferozepur Jhirka Municipality. Sources said the deceased were identified as Abdul Kalam from Uttar Pradesh and Kalwa from Palwal (Haryana).

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the first worker entered the sewer and failed to come out for a long time. A second worker went in to check on him but also did not return. A third worker, who subsequently entered the manhole, raised an alarm after realising the danger, alerting those at the spot,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.