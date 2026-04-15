Two sanitation workers die cleaning sewer in Nuh, one critical: ‘Inhaled toxic fumes’

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Two sanitation workers were killed and a third was hospitalised in a critical condition after they inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer line in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka area on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.
According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm near Ambedkar Chowk on National Highway 248A (Gurgaon-Alwar Road).
Police said the workers were employees of the Ferozepur Jhirka Municipality. Sources said the deceased were identified as Abdul Kalam from Uttar Pradesh and Kalwa from Palwal (Haryana).
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the first worker entered the sewer and failed to come out for a long time. A second worker went in to check on him but also did not return. A third worker, who subsequently entered the manhole, raised an alarm after realising the danger, alerting those at the spot,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.
A rescue operation was launched and an earthmover was used to pull out the men. Two were found dead at the scene, while the third was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Mandi Kheda in the district, where he remains in critical condition but is slowly recovering, the spokesperson added.
An FIR was registered at the City Firozpur Jhirka police station for death by negligence, on Wednesday afternoon, based on a complaint by the kin of the deceased.
“The postmortems are under way. The contractor responsible has been absconding since the incident. Initial findings suggest the deaths were caused by the inhalation of toxic gases,” the spokesperson added.
Further details are awaited.
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