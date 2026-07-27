Security guard tries to rescue sanitation worker inside sewage tank in Noida, both dead

Police personnel and fire brigade teams reached the spot and rushed the victims to Kailash Hospital, where the security guard and the sanitation worker were declared dead during treatment. (Source: File/ Representational)

A sanitation worker and a security guard were suffocated to death inside a sewage treatment plant at a residential society in Noida, police said on Sunday. Four people have been apprehended for questioning, according to officers.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Eldeco Society in Sector 150. The sanitation worker has been identified as Shashikant Sharma (40), a resident of Karauli district in Rajasthan, and the security guard has been identified as Akash (22), a native of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi Shankar Nim, DCP, Greater Noida said, “On Sunday, we received information that two people had died during the cleaning of a sewer tank. Police personnel and the fire brigade team reached the spot and took them to Kailash Hospital. Later during the treatment, they were declared dead. We have registered an FIR based on the complaint by the families of the victim and have detained four people for questioning.”