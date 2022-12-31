Sanitation worker beaten up in East Delhi: Police lodge FIR

The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in East Delhi. This comes after the MCD Thursday filed a complaint against unidentified persons, who accompanied BJP MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma, for allegedly assaulting the worker.

A senior police officer said, “ The complainant mentioned some goons having close association with the MLA allegedly slapping the sanitation worker. A case has been registered against unknown persons under sections of obstructing public servant in his duty and assaulting a public servant.”

In a letter to the DCP (East), the MCD on Thursday requested stringent action against the perpetrators since the matter involved physical assault, threats and public humiliation. In a purported video of the incident, a few men are seen assaulting the worker.

Verma hit back alleging AAP MLAs were trying to malign his image and lodged a complaint with the police. A non-cognisable report has been lodged against AAP MLAs Rakhi Birla and Kuldeep Kumar under sections of criminal intimidation.

In the complaint, Verma alleged that he was looking into the alleged liquor mafia run by the AAP in the area when one of the workers “misbehaved” with him. “ I didn’t beat anyone…I was not in the video…the MLAs called a press conference and maligned my image to hide things about the liquor mafia run by them,” he alleged as per the non-cognisable report.

Meanwhile, staging a protest against Verma in Laxmi Nagar Friday, several party leaders and workers gathered outside Verma’s residence and raised slogans against him and the BJP.

The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who alleged that Verma thrashed the sanitation worker as he belongs to the Dalit community