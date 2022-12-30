scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Sanitation worker beaten up, AAP points to BJP MLA

The corporation sought "stringent action" against the perpetrators and referred to a video being shared on social media. In the purported video, a group of men are seen slapping, punching and abusing a sanitation worker, asking him to open a door.

Sanitation worker beaten up, delhi Sanitation worker beaten up, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP, Aaam Aadmi Party, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAAP officials said they plan to write to police and seek action against Verma and other BJP workers under the SC/ST Act. AAP MLA and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla said, “AAP will file an FIR today and hold a protest tomorrow against BJP’s harassment of karamcharis.”
The MCD has filed a complaint against unidentified persons, who accompanied BJP MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma, for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in East Delhi Thursday.

The corporation sought “stringent action” against the perpetrators and referred to a video being shared on social media. In the purported video, a group of men are seen slapping, punching and abusing a sanitation worker, asking him to open a door. DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth confirmed a complaint has been received, but said no FIR has been filed so far. “We are looking into the video and conducting an inquiry.”

Calling BJP an anti-Dalit party, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged, “BJP is rattled because of its defeat in the MCD polls and is venting out its anger on sanitation workers… It is clearly visible in the video that Abhay Verma is slapping the worker, abusing his mother. Local people present there told us Verma asked the safai karamchari for keys of a room that is adjacent to a public toilet. He did not have the keys… How can an elected legislator behave like this with the public?…”

Verma, however, said the allegations were false: “When I visited the camp area, I found the person deployed at the MCD toilet was illegally demanding Rs 10 for using the toilet which is for people of nearby slums. I politely made him understand it is a government toilet and he can’t charge money. Even in the video, it is clear I haven’t spoken one bad word or assaulted him. Police were called and the district administration was informed. AAP and its leaders are trying to defame me as they couldn’t win a single seat from the area in the polls.”

AAP officials said they plan to write to police and seek action against Verma and other BJP workers under the SC/ST Act. AAP MLA and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla said, “AAP will file an FIR today and hold a protest tomorrow against BJP’s harassment of karamcharis.” (inputs from PTI)

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 02:35 IST
