Sanitation push ahead of rains in Delhi

In a bid to make Delhi a green and clean city, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched a joint ‘cleanliness drive’ across the city starting from North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area.

The programme was attended by Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh and senior officials of the MCD.

According to officials, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia were supposed to attend the programme, but could not.

However, the CM directed all his MLAs to join the cleanliness drive by ensuring active participation of the local public in their respective constituency.

“A special cleanliness drive is starting from today. I appeal to all the MLAs, MPs and the public to actively participate in the drive. Together we have to clean our Delhi,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Following the CM’s appeal, several MLAs, including Atishi and Imran Hussain, took to the streets to mark the drive and directed officials to make streets cleaner ahead of the monsoon. “Under this programme, all civic agencies concerned will work in tandem to make the city clean. The drive will be carried out for a fortnight,” said an official.

Exhorting the sanitation workers to participate in the regular upkeep of the city, Saxena, according to a statement issued by the L-G office, said he was aware of their concerns and grievances and promised that he will address them at the earliest.