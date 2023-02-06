Sanitary pads to be distributed in Delhi govt schools

The Delhi Directorate of Education has announced a new initiative to distribute sanitary napkins in government girls/co-ed schools under the Suvidha Sarathi scheme.

Sanitary napkins will be made free of cost to schools and the price of the same, contributed by the respective donors, will be Rs 30 per pack of 10. These will be distributed free to girls students of classes 8 to 12 monthly. A circular issued last week said the annual contribution for a school having 200 girls would be Rs 72,000.

This initiative would be undertaken through the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India under the flagship scheme of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

The circular further said a nodal officer would be responsible for identifying secondary-level government girl/co-ed schools and these schools would have to register under the scheme with details of the number of girls enrolled in respective schools to avail benefit under this scheme.