‘Provide sanitary napkins to a girls’ school’: Delhi High Court directs woman as condition for quashing extortion case

The Delhi High Court recently directed a woman to provide sanitary napkins to girls’ school for two months as a condition for quashing a first information report (FIR) registered against her for extortion and criminal intimidation after the parties had settled the dispute amongst them.

The court directed the woman to provide sanitary napkins to a girls’ school “not having less than 100 girls from Class-VI to XII for a period of 2 months. The additional public prosecutor was directed to identify the said school.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing a quashing petition filed by a woman who had allegedly refused to pay an advocate and his senior colleague after seeking legal services from them. “Despite rendering best professional services, the petitioner misbehaved and did not pay their professional fee. Hence the FIR,” the order records.

The court further directed the advocate to report to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee (DHCLSC) and take up pro-bono work for the next three months to “the best of his ability”. The order was passed in view of the parties settling the dispute between them after a considerable time of the court and the authorities had been wasted in the process.

The advocate registered the FIR against the woman for extortion (Section 384) and criminal intimidation (Section 506), under Indian Penal Code at the Preet Vihar police station in 2018. The woman also registered an FIR against the advocate, eight months before the one against her.

The parties reached a compromise on February 16 before the Delhi Mediation Centre, Karkardooma Courts, wherein they undertook to cooperate with each other in getting the FIRs quashed. The parties were present before the high court and submitted that they regret their actions and would not repeat them in future. The advocate was also advised to not file a case of recovery of outstanding fees and he stated that he had no objection if the summoning order is quashed against the woman.

Justice Singh observed that as the parties had settled the dispute, no purpose would be served in prosecuting the complaint any further. ” …The police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission & omission on behalf of the parties and useful time of the police which could have been utilised for important matters has been misdirected towards this case. Hence, the parties must do some social good,” he said.

The high court quashed the FIR and any proceedings emanating therefrom, subject to the said directions and directed the investigation officer, Preet Vihar police station, to file a compliance report by April 17, 2023.