Sangam Vihar: Man gets Rs 1-crore notice from MLA over video

A Sangam Vihar resident has received a legal notice of Rs 1 crore for defamation from area AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for posting a video on social media where he talks about water shortage in the area and allegedly accuses Mohaniya, who is also the Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson, of corruption.

Pradeep Maurya, the man who received the legal notice, claimed he is a former AAP member who stopped working as a volunteer in 2016.

“I made the video in the last week of July and it was posted on the YouTube channel of a local news outlet. Within three hours, it was removed,” said Maurya, 21, who works as a mobile phone marketing agent and earns Rs 13,000 per month.

Mohaniya said he sent the legal notice to Maurya for making “baseless charges” of corruption against him, which were broadcast. “He has no proof. I get hundreds of complaints about water shortage and other water-related issues every day but I don’t issue a legal notice to everyone. It is only because he called me corrupt that my legal team sent him a notice, not because he raised the issue of water shortage,” Mohaniya said.

Explaining why the video was removed, Deepak Dhusia, who runs the YouTube channel Samajik Samwad, said: “I felt that making such allegations without proof was not right and that is why we removed it.”