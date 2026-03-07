Sandhu to take oath as Delhi L-G on Wednesday; visits Moti Bagh Gurudwara

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Veteran diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a retired officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), who was newly appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is set to be sworn in on Wednesday (March 11), officials said.
“The outgoing L-G V K Saxena will hand over the charge on Tuesday. Sandhu will officially take charge after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday,” officials said.
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with other Delhi ministers. Senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and other senior officials, will also be present.
Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Sandhu visited the Moti Bagh Gurudwara and offered prayers, reminiscing about his deep personal connection with the area.
“I lived here when I was studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). After that, I moved to Chanakyapuri, to the Ministry of External Affairs flats, and later to Moti Bagh. The Moti Bagh Gurudwara and Malai Mandir have always been places I visited regularly. Today, I came with the same devotion. It’s no special occasion,” he told reporters.
Malai Mandir is a Tamil temple located in Sector 7, R K Puram.
Emphasising that the development of the Capital is a shared responsibility, Sandhu said, “Delhi has been one of our leading capitals and will continue to be so. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream, and we will all work together to fulfil it. My message is that we all have a stake in this. We must work together to advance development.”
Sandhu brings deep experience in India’s diplomatic relationship with the United States, having served four assignments in the country, including as Ambassador to Washington DC during the first Trump administration. He joined the BJP in March 2024 and contested the Lok Sabha election from the Amritsar seat.
Born on January 23, 1963, Sandhu studied at Lawrence School in Sanawar, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and JNU. He comes from a family of eminent educationists and is the grandson of Sikh religious reformer Teja Singh Samundri, one of the founders of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Samundri, whose name has been attached to the hall where the SGPC’s elected house holds its meetings, was also a prominent freedom fighter and leader of the Indian National Congress (INC). Jailed by the British on charges of sedition, he died in prison in 1926.
