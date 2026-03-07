Sandhu to take oath as Delhi L-G on Wednesday; visits Moti Bagh Gurudwara

Sandhu brings deep experience in India's diplomatic relationship with the United States, having served four assignments in the country, including as Ambassador to Washington DC during the first Trump administration. He joined the BJP in March 2024 and contested the Lok Sabha election from the Amritsar seat. (File)

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a retired officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), who was newly appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is set to be sworn in on Wednesday (March 11), officials said.

“The outgoing L-G V K Saxena will hand over the charge on Tuesday. Sandhu will officially take charge after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday,” officials said.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with other Delhi ministers. Senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and other senior officials, will also be present.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Sandhu visited the Moti Bagh Gurudwara and offered prayers, reminiscing about his deep personal connection with the area.